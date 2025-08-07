Tag Team Sign New Multi-Year Contracts With AEW

The AEW tag team The Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) have officially signed new contracts to remain with All Elite Wrestling. The powerful duo are now locked into new long-term, multi-year deals with the promotion.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the new deals have been confirmed. Kaun and Toa Liona alluded to the signing on August 6, when they both posted photos on social media alongside AEW President Tony Khan. The report notes that Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Agency worked on the contracts with the company.

The Gates of Agony have recently been featured in a new, high-profile role on AEW programming. They have formed a new faction with former WWE star Ricochet, serving as his powerhouse backup. The team has also found championship success in Ring of Honor, where they previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Brian Cage, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

The new contracts come as The Gates of Agony are deeply involved in the hunt for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The powerful duo recently competed in the tag team title eliminator tournament on AEW Collision, where they were defeated by the team of “Brodido” (Brody King & Bandido) in a quarterfinal match. Despite the loss, their new alliance with Ricochet and their long-term contracts signal that they will remain a major force in the division.