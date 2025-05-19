Tailer for ‘Money Talk$’ Short Film with AEW’s Hook

AEW star Hook is set to make his cinematic debut in the upcoming short film “Money Talk$,” which will have its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this June.

The film, directed by Tony Mucci, follows “the adventure of a $100 bill in 1981 NYC” on the day of Reagan’s inauguration as it travels through the underbelly of New York City.

Hook, the former FTW Champion and current member of The Opps, is credited as a “Mystery Man” on the film’s IMDb page.

Hook’s father Taz shared this trailer for the film over the weekend:

This marks the directorial debut for Tony Mucci in the film industry. Mucci has an extensive background in music video production, and worked with late rapper Juice WRLD.

The 2025 Tribeca Festival, running June 4-15 in New York City, will feature an expanded lineup of 93 short films this year, including 49 world premieres. The short is scheduled to screen before one of the festival’s Member Exclusive Events titled “Bunny.”