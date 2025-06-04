AEW Star Makes Surprise Fyter Fest Return After 2 Years of Absence

Tay Melo is back.

The female star had not been seen on AEW TV since the first quarter of 2023, when she took maternity leave. Melo gave birth to her daughter Luna Guevara in November that year.

Like many recent comebacks, her return match earlier this year came outside of AEW. Melo competed in her first match in 22 months during Stardom’s New Year Dream event. She teamed with Mina Shirakawa to face off against Athena and Thekla.

Tonight’s Fyter Fest special of Collision then saw a segment where the duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford had seemingly attacked Anna Jay backstage. They were holding the Dark Order star by her hair when the cameras cut to backstage, and the duo proceeded to bring Jay out onto the stage.

As Bayne looked to drop Anna Jay off the stage with a slam, however, Tay Melo made her surprise return to make the save for her former tag team partner.

Melo brought a steel pipe with her, which she used to take out Ford. She then got into a brawl with Megan, and the segment ended with the security having to pull the two female stars away.

Tony Khan has previously expressed interest in adding a Women’s Tag Team title to the company and the duo of Anna Jay and Tay Melo could be serious contenders if he does make the announcement.