Tay Melo Discusses Rumored AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

AEW star Tay Melo is ready and waiting for the company to introduce Women’s Tag Team Championships. The possibility of women’s tag titles in AEW has been a topic of discussion for some time, with a recent report from BodySlam.net suggesting that the physical belts have already been made and are waiting to be unveiled.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo at AnimeVerse Fest, Melo expressed her excitement about the rumors and her desire to chase the potential championships with her tag team partner, Anna Jay.

“I have been reading about the titles, the tag titles, so maybe it’s in the future — who knows? TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it,” Melo said. “We have been working together since day one. So it’s a dream for us. If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”

Melo, who recently returned to AEW after giving birth to her daughter in 2023, also spoke about her personal goals, which include proving she can compete at the highest level.

“I feel like right now, I want to get in the ring. I want to get reps. I want to put myself out there. I want to prove to myself and to people that I can still do it — that I can wrestle in this top level,” she said. “Because that’s what AEW is right now. You know, everybody’s wrestling like in a crazy level… I just want to have great matches. I want to do street fights. I want to wrestle everybody… I just want it all.”