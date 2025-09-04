Taz Honored With Hall of Fame After AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia

The September 3, episode of AEW Dynamite aired from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, a venue that was a home to the original ECW. With extreme energy at fever pitch, it was fitting that an ECW original was honored after the show.

Once Dynamite stopped rolling, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan emerged and spoke highly of Taz. The former ECW World Champion received a warm welcome from the Philly crowd before a banner was revealed, cementing Taz’s place in the venue’s Hardcore Hall of Fame.

Taz was handed the mic and reflected on his time in the 2300 Arena. The Human Suplex Machine remained humbled that the crowd in Philly never made him feel like an outsider despite his New York home.

“Wrestling here, performing here as a New York guy, Philadelphia opened up their arms to a New York guy which I’ll never forget that.”

Before #AEWDynamite went on the air, AEW President and CEO @TonyKhan along with the @2300Arena honored @OfficialTAZ by entering him in the legendary venue's Hardcore Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/VWKsFjsove — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025

Taz was part of the original ECW for years and became one of the company’s most iconic stars before his exit in 2000. Years later, Taz would be part of WWE’s revival of ECW and would get physical at the One Night Stand events before settling into his role as a commentator.

Years after his in-ring career ended, Taz’s time in ECW remains iconic to fans. It was only fitting that the ECW legend was honored in the building he fought in and wowed fans for so many years.