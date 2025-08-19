Taz To Miss Huge AEW Week Due To Health Issues

AEW is preparing for a huge week ahead with Dynamite, Collision and their much-anticipated Forbidden Door crossover event. Unfortunately, one of AEW’s regular on-screen acts, Taz, will not be part of the festivities.

The Human Suplex Machine took to X to inform fans that he will be absent from both AEW Dynamite and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Taz explained that with several doctor’s appointments and potential surgeries looming, traveling to the UK for the week is out of the question.

I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well w/very long flights at the moment.

Hope u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor ! — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 19, 2025

This news comes after Taz underwent knee replacement surgery last year. While he will no-doubt be missed on commentary, it is important for Taz to prioritize his health over his role with AEW’s broadcast team.