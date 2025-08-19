Taz
Taz To Miss Huge AEW Week Due To Health Issues

by Thomas Lowson

AEW is preparing for a huge week ahead with Dynamite, Collision and their much-anticipated Forbidden Door crossover event. Unfortunately, one of AEW’s regular on-screen acts, Taz, will not be part of the festivities.

The Human Suplex Machine took to X to inform fans that he will be absent from both AEW Dynamite and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Taz explained that with several doctor’s appointments and potential surgeries looming, traveling to the UK for the week is out of the question.

This news comes after Taz underwent knee replacement surgery last year. While he will no-doubt be missed on commentary, it is important for Taz to prioritize his health over his role with AEW’s broadcast team.

