Teil Rhodes, Bully Ray Speak Up Over All In Credit Snub

The 2018 All In event was a landmark moment in professional wrestling, ultimately laying the groundwork for the formation of AEW in 2019. Now, some pivotal names from behind the scenes are seeking the recognition, and royalties, they believe they deserve.

It started when a fan on X reminded everyone that Teil Rhodes, the sister of Cody and Dustin, was the one who named the event, a name AEW has used for it’s biggest annual event in recent years. Teil responded with a pointed comment, suggesting it’s typical for a Rhodes to contribute significantly to wrestling history without seeing proper benefit.

Very Rhodes of me to conceptualize a generational wrestling event and get no royalties ?? https://t.co/dGUV4Nsxst — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) July 6, 2025

Her post sparked further conversation, including a response from Bully Ray. The WWE/TNA Hall of Famer understood her frustration, claiming he booked the entire Battle Royale at All In 2018 but received no credit.

nobody appreciates us Bully! — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) July 7, 2025

While Teil’s remarks may have been delivered with some tongue-in-cheek, her comment highlights the legacy that her family has in shaping pivotal wrestling moments. With AEW All In: Texas mere days away, it remains to be seen if Teil, and Bully Ray, ever see the credit they believe they are due.