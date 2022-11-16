The Elite Return Match Made Official for Full Gear

After weeks of not-so-subtle teasing, the clock has struck midnight and The Elite are returning.

Following a win over Top Flight and AR Fox, PAC took the mic to address the videos and rumors. “If there are certain individuals in this company who think that they can make their triumphant return this Saturday at Full Gear and if they think they can just mosey in here and best the Death Triangle, well, that’s ridiculous.” PAC then issued a challenge. The screen showed a graphic of Death Triangle without an opponent. Suddenly, The Elite’s picture appeared.

This Saturday Night, November 19

LIVE on PPV

8pm ET / 5pm PT

Immediately after the segment aired, the Young Bucks tweeted the video that aired during Dynamite announcing their long-awaited return.



The Elite’s First Match Since ALL OUT

The Elite became inaugural AEW Trios champions back at ALL OUT. It didn’t last long as they were involved in a post ALL OUT brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steele (Larry, the dog was an innocent bystander). This led to suspensions of everyone involved and the stripping of their titles (Punk was AEW World Champion at the time).

On the following Dynamite, Death Triangle faced Best Friends for the vacant Trios championships. Death Triangle went on to win and have defended the titles several times since.