The Young Bucks Entrance Changed After All In Texas Loss

The Young Bucks are already feeling the effects of their loss at All In Texas.

The AEW founders put their Executive Vice President positions on the line against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at the PPV this past Saturday. The duo of Ospreay and Strickland had promised not to challenge for the world title if they lost but it was the Bucks who suffered the loss.

The effects of the brothers losing their power within the company was seen during this week’s episode of Dynamite, when the two made their entrance. Not only were the Young Bucks stripped of their usual pyro during their entrance, the production crew also changed the graphics on the big screen:

Looks like the crew are having a bit of fun at the expense of The @YoungBucks!



July 17, 2025

The duo of Nick and Matt Jackson teamed with Hechicero & Josh Alexander to face Bandido, Brody King, & JetSpeed at the show. The heels picked up the victory in this match after Hechicero put Bandido into a sleeper hold.

The former EVPs were not the only ones whose entrance was changed. New Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada also entered to a new theme at tonight’s show after his All In victory over Kenny Omega. Okada picked up a quick win after which he was confronted by Strickland. You can check out the full story here.