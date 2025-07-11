Doesn’t Get Enough Credit: The Young Bucks Praise Top AEW Star Ahead of All In

The Young Bucks have given flowers to one of AEW’s top stars ahead of All In Texas.

The duo spoke to Uncrowned for an interview promoting the PPV event this weekend. They talked about things such as Hangman Page being the main character of AEW, how far the company has come since its inception and more.

During the interview, the brothers also discussed the importance of Jon Moxley for the company. Matt Jackson noted how he was the first major star to jump ship from WWE to AEW and has been a cornerstone of the promotion ever since:

“Jon was one of the first people who came over and it was truly shocking at the time. He’s been a locker room leader the entire time, and has worked so hard from the beginning,”

All four members of the Elite have had to take time off from the company for different reasons in the past couple of years. Moxley has continued to be a leader on and off-screen for the promotion in this time.

The duo noted how the current AEW Champion has always been around even when they have not been, saying that he deserves more credit than he’s given:

“You talk about consistency, and drive, you’re talking about Jon. Even times when we weren’t able to be around, Jon was always there to help guide the crew. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done to make AEW thrive.”

The Young Bucks will be putting their Executive positions with AEW on line against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at the All In PPV this weekend. You can check out all the latest news about the show here.