Star Behind Mystery Spider Graphic Debuts On Dynamite

A new star has debuted on Dynamite.

AEW had been teasing the arrival of a popular star the last few weeks with graphic of a spider crawling around the screen during various matches and segments.

This week’s episode of Dynamite then featured a segment where Renee Paquette tried to interview Jamie Hayter after her loss to Mercedes Mone at the Double or Nothing PPV this past Sunday.

Before Hayter could say anything, however, the lights went out. The camera showed the same red spider on the big screen as the lights came back on, before moving over to the ring where Thekla was standing over the former Women’s Champion.

The debuting star picked Jamie Hayter up only to beat her down again and then did her signature pose to put the whole roster on notice.

Having the nickname ‘The Toxic Spider,’ Thekla made her wrestling debut in 2017. The Austrian professional wrestler spent her early years wrestling in Vienna’s underground wrestling scene.

Her following started growing when she went over to Japan and made her Stardom debut in 2021. She had been a regular for the company since then, winning multiple titles during her time with the promotion.

She was fired after attacking Stardom President Taro Okada in a storyline last month, ending her 4-year run with the Japanese organization.