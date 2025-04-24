‘This Is Real’ – How Genuine Friendship Powers The Hurt Syndicate’s AEW Success

In an era of sometimes hastily assembled wrestling factions, the Hurt Syndicate stands apart through an authentic connection that resonates with fans, as revealed in their recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

“This is real. And you guys feel it. And that’s why it gets over so well,” Bobby Lashley explained when asked about their reunion in AEW. The group emphasized repeatedly that their connection extends far beyond the camera, setting them apart from other wrestling stables.

“When we came together originally, it was so it was so natural. It was so it was so real,” Lashley added. “And the crowd, you guys knew it. Like, this isn’t just a couple guys that got thrown together. And you see it all the time. You see in WWE, you see in AW, you see guys that get thrown together and you know the minute they leave the show, they all go their separate ways. That’s not how we were. Like we are really friends. We really do stuff together. We really argue. We really fight like brothers.”

This authentic brotherhood extends to their travel arrangements, with the group confirming they often travel together. As Shelton Benjamin noted, “We get it in” with the teasing and banter between venues, demonstrating their rapport continues offscreen.

The chemistry between the three veterans manifests in their in-ring dynamics as well. When asked about their tag team work, Lashley acknowledged Benjamin’s expertise: “Shelton’s brilliant in in the tag team world. So, um, I’ve had a bunch of matches, put together a bunch of matches, and I still do the same, but when it goes to tag team stuff, you have to defer to somebody that does know tag team wrestling.”

Benjamin elaborated on how they leverage each member’s strengths:

“We played to our strengths in whatever situation. Usually talking I’ll be quiet and let MVP do all the talking he wants cuz cuz in our dynamic unquestionably that’s that’s he he runs circles around us and pretty much most people in the industry. Uh wrestling wise, tech technically wise, I think I’m a more of a technician. Bobby clearly is the is the is the power and you know, he’s he’s he’s like a one-of-a-kind athlete. So, like I said, we all use our collective knowledge and put our best foot forward in whatever situation we’re presented with.”

The group’s comedic chemistry was on display throughout the interview, particularly when discussing who would win in a fight among them.

“Me,” MVP quickly claimed, leaving Lashley “speechless” before Benjamin interjected, “I’m the quiet one,” implying his dangerous nature, while MVP proudly declared himself “the loud one.”

This playful dynamic carries into their characters, with MVP noting, “MVP makes us do bad things, but we like it,” to which he clarified, “I don’t I don’t make them. I just kind of help persuade them to do what they like doing anyway.”

In professional wrestling, where chemistry can make or break a faction, the Hurt Syndicate demonstrates how authentic relationships translate to compelling television. As their AEW run continues, this genuine brotherhood provides a foundation that enhances both their in-ring performances and promo work, setting them apart from artificially constructed teams and connecting with audiences on a deeper level.