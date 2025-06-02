Thunder Rosa Issues Hair vs. Hair Challenge To Britt Baker

AEW star Thunder Rosa is aiming to escalate her memorable feud with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., to a deeply personal level. She’s done so by issuing a “hair vs. hair” match challenge. Rosa, a former AEW Women’s World Champion, laid down the gauntlet on her recent vlog.

“I threw a challenge, just a little challenge, hair vs. hair against my nemesis Britt Baker,” Rosa stated directly. She explained her motivation: “The reason why I’m doing it is, one, I know there is money on the table. Two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens [laughs]. Ever. That gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Rosa’s and Baker’s rivalry is one of AEW’s most notable due to their matches. It features brutal battles such as their historic Unsanctioned Lights Out match, which saw both women bleed all over the place, and multiple AEW Women’s World Championship changes between them. This new challenge adds another intense chapter to their story should AEW go through with it, which is a big question.

Currently, Baker has not wrestled on AEW television since November 2024, and her return date is unknown. Should she accept Rosa’s challenge, it would undoubtedly be a highly expected and dramatic confrontation.