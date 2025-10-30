Thunder Rosa Provides Update On Recovery From Undisclosed Injury

Thunder Rosa is expecting to return soon.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion recently had an interview with Midnight Movie Trash. She talked about things such as her Mission Pro Wrestling promotion going on hiatus, what inspired her to start her Taco vlog and more.

The female star also revealed what she’s been up to during her absence from AEW TV. She mentioned things like being a part of the mega procession of Catrinas and her work with the NFL. Thunder Rosa then explained that her rehab is going well and she is expecting to return to the ring fairly soon:

“I’m just focusing on continuing my rehab for the injuries that I just had a couple months ago and I have really good news. Everything’s going really well so I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.”

The Mexican star last wrestled during the All In Texas PPV back in July this year. She was part of the #1 Contender Casino Gauntlet match for the Women’s title, which was won by Athena.

The nature of her injury is unknown as Thunder Rosa had only announced that she’ll be taking a break from wrestling after the PPV. We’ll have to see what the company has planned for her upon her return.