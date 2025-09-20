Toni Storm Explains How Much Creative Freedom Tony Khan Gives Her In AEW

Toni Storm has revealed how much freedom she gets from Tony Khan.

The AEW Women’s World Champion recently had an interview with TVInsider to promote All Out. She talked about things such as potentially sharing the screen with her husband, her crazy travel schedule, potential future movie roles and more.

During the talk, Storm was also asked about the nuances of her presentation on TV and how much say she has in her own gimmick. The Australian star provided an insight on her relationship with the AEW President, saying that Tony Khan actually has to say no to a lot of her eccentric ideas:

“I think you might actually be surprised. There have been a lot of ideas shot down. A lot of wild ideas that our President Tony Khan has been just horrified and disgusted by. He really has to work hard to keep it all together, God bless him.”

Toni Storm mentioned how they have a massive team consisting of people from both All Elite Wrestling and WBD behind-the-scenes and Tony Khan is constantly working with all of them. She then also cleared up a misconception about RJ City’s involvement with her own storyline as well as his overall backstage role:

“There is a misconception as well that RJ City…I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. Probably not, but there is this misconception that he is the brain behind this whole thing. I must put the rumors to rest. He does absolutely nothing. I think they just keep him around so if something goes wrong, we have someone to blame.”

The Women’s Champion later reiterated that she does not have as much creative freedom as people think and Tony Khan has been ‘horrified’ with a lot of her ideas that he has rejected.

The All Out PPV this Saturday will see Storm defending her Women’s World Title in a Fatal Four-Way against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and Thekla. The show will have a special start time of 3PM ET.