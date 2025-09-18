Toni Storm Hates Mariah May, Big Fan Of Blake Monroe

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm remains at odds with her former protégé Mariah May, but she’s a big fan of May’s new WWE persona as NXT’s Blake Monroe.

Speaking in-character on the Ariel Helwani Show, Storm didn’t hold back when reflecting on her former ally, calling her “the single most evil cold-hearted b***h I’ve ever met in my life.” Storm took credit for May leaving AEW earlier this year, adding that “I’m glad that I’ve banished her.”

While Storm had nothing kind to say about May, she admitted admiration for Monroe’s WWE work. “I’m a big fan of Blake Monroe,” Storm noted, adding that while she hasn’t followed NXT closely, the glimpses she’s seen from Monroe have been “wonderful.”

Storm defeated May in a Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution in March 2025, in what would prove to be May’s final appearance as an AEW wrestler. May debuted for WWE in June 2025, though WWE held off naming her upon her arrival. May was rechristened Blake Monroe the following week, a nod to Marilyn Monroe and her niece Blake.

As for Storm, she now prepares to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship (a title she won from May) at AEW All Out on September 20. Storm will face Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander in a four-way match at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The Storm–May rivalry is widely regarded as one of AEW’s strongest women’s storylines to date. While the two may never share the ring again, their animosity remains, even as Storm expresses her admiration for Blake Monroe.