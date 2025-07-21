Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone
Image credit: All Elite Wrestling
Viral All In: Texas Moment Sparks Years Of View Time, Mercedes Moné Reacts

Toni Storm went viral during AEW All In: Texas for a unique moment during her AEW Women’s World Title Match with Mercedes Moné. Before hitting her ‘Wombstone Piledriver’ on the CEO, Storm mimed a suggestive act that fans instantly shared online.

One person who shared the clip is Moné herself, who has access to seeing how her upload performs. On Instagram, the AEW TBS Champion revealed that the clip had already garnered three years of watch time by fans in just one week. Taking aim at fans, Moné branded them “true sickos.”

Storm, who is bisexual IRL, has never shied away from teasing intimacy with female wrestlers, often as a form of mind-games. In 2024, the ‘Timeless’ one could often be found locking lips with Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa, so much so that they were told to cut it out.

With Storm handing Mercedes her first singles loss, it remains to be seen what’s next for both women. Whatever comes next, expect fans to tune in again, and again, and again.

