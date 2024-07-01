Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa ‘Kiss It Out’ At Forbidden Door

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa went above and beyond showing respect for one another at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and it all came courtesy of Mariah May.

Toni Storm’s “love triangle” with Mariah May and Shirakawa has arguably been the best told story on AEW television over recent weeks and this contention ended up having a happy ending.

RELATED: MJF Pays Homage To NHL Team At Forbidden Door, Possibly Debuts New Finisher

The eccentric Storm took on the wild child Shirakawa one-on-one for the AEW Women’s Championship at the PPV and it was Storm who ultimately retained her title by defeating her challenger. However, the most talked about aspect of this match may be what happened afterwards as Mina offered Toni her hand in respect. May watched on, who remained neutral during the fight and was dressed reminiscint to Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania V.

My favorite elements of Storytelling in AEW reside within the details.



Mariah May has taken a neutral corner for this match and her attire at ringside is reminiscent of what Miss Elizabeth wore at WrestleMania 5 during the match between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/UnPB9LnZtb — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) July 1, 2024

Storm ended up shaking it, but Mariah wanted more than that between her two friends. Akin to The Best Friends of old, instead of “hugging it out” May, Storm and Shirakawa “kissed it out” as all three smooched one another at once.

This turn of the tables was quite different from all that went down on the pre-show to Forbidden Door. May had her Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals match against Saraya and she nearly lost, but did get a roll-up pin victory against the former Paige. After her win, Storm and Shirakawa both came out to celebrate but May had to split the two up from fighting with one another. Now all is harmonious between the three, but for how long? If May ultimately ends up winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament, she’ll have a ticket to ALL IN in Wembley to face Storm if she’s still the champion by Labor Day weekend.

RELATED: Kazuchika Okada Gets Major Pinfall Win For Elite At Forbidden Door