Toni Storm On WWE Counter-Programming AEW: “Come On, Fight Me!”

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm recently shared her thoughts on WWE’s recent strategy of scheduling its events on the same day as major All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views. Throughout 2025, WWE has positioned its NXT Premium Live Events directly against AEW’s major shows, and the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza on September 20 will take place on the same day as AEW’s All Out.

During a recent appearance on The Sandman’s podcast, Storm was asked about the counter-programming efforts from the rival promotion. She responded with a challenge.

“I think it’s great. Come on, fight me! Be a bit weird of them as a large corporation to just do nothing. Of course they are. Of course they will. It’s their job. We’re the old hot ticket, we’re the talk of the town.”

In the same interview, Storm also declared that she plans to be an “AEW lifer,” further cementing her loyalty to the company in the face of the ongoing “wrestling war.” In response to the scheduling conflict, AEW has moved the start time of its All Out pay-per-view on September 20 to 3:00 PM Eastern, avoiding a direct head-to-head clash with WWE’s evening event.