Toni Storm Battles Power Girl For New DC Comics Title

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has battled some of wrestling’s top names in AEW, and now the Women’s World Champion is taking on DC Comics’ Power Girl. The two appear engaged in battle on a variant cover of DC K.O. #2

The new series follows a test of some of DC’s greatest heroes and villains, forced to do battle in a massive collision of names. A preview for issue 2 reads:

The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want…

Storm’s appearance on the variant cover demonstrates how AEW’s top woman continues to attract attention, both in and out of the ring. The Timeless One was one of six AEW wrestlers spotlighted in short stories that appeared within issues of DC Comics titles in 2024. The stories were collected into the AEW Origins hardcover.

In the ring, Storm continues to shine, even with the forerver-champion of ROH Athena looming. Whether it’s Athena, Mercedes Mone, or Power Girl, Toni Storm is proving Timeless in every facet.