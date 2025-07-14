Toni Storm, Prestige
Image credit: Prestige Wrestling
Toni Storm Makes Indie Appearance After All In: Texas Victory

by Thomas Lowson

AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is already making waves in wrestling after retaining her title at All In: Texas. Just one day after handing Mercedes Moné her first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling, Storm appeared for Prestige Wrestling’s ‘Combat Clash’ show in Oregon.

Storm gave a speech in the ring, highlighting her reign so far. Fans also got the chance to take photos with the four-time AEW Women’s World Champion, who also signed autographs.

With Moné beaten, questions remain as to who’s next for ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. Whatever is planned, fans can expect big things for the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, both in and out of Tony Khan’s first promotion.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

