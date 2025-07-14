Toni Storm Makes Indie Appearance After All In: Texas Victory

AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is already making waves in wrestling after retaining her title at All In: Texas. Just one day after handing Mercedes Moné her first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling, Storm appeared for Prestige Wrestling’s ‘Combat Clash’ show in Oregon.

Storm gave a speech in the ring, highlighting her reign so far. Fans also got the chance to take photos with the four-time AEW Women’s World Champion, who also signed autographs.

With Moné beaten, questions remain as to who’s next for ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. Whatever is planned, fans can expect big things for the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, both in and out of Tony Khan’s first promotion.