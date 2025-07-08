Tony Khan Addresses Britt Baker’s Absence From AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the status of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., during the AEW All In: Texas media call, addressing her long absence from company programming. Khan shut down any rumors that she was looking to leave the promotion.

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt departing AEW. I like Britt a lot,” Khan said.

He then used a sports team analogy to explain why certain talented wrestlers, like Baker, may not be featured on television at all times.

“On a baseball team, you use nine players at a time. In the NFL, you can put 11 in at a time… Pro wrestling is unique because you can use a different number of people, but there is still only so many slots to fit into a show,” he explained. “We haven’t used everybody, and there are some really talented people on our bench that we can call in that would be a great part of the show. I absolutely think that applies to a number of women and men that are not necessarily being featured right now.”

Khan stated that his focus in 2025 has been on a “tight focused show” and not trying to force everyone on every week. He left the door open for Baker’s return when the time is right.

“Britt is a great example of somebody that is very talented and we could utilize in AEW with the right situation and at the time. Just like in pro sports, when you have some really talented people that aren’t necessarily starting every game at that point doesn’t mean they won’t be starting in the future. It makes sense for me to look at the AEW roster like a sports team and trying to manage the minutes and rotation.”