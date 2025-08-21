Tony Khan Addresses WWE’s Counter-Programming Strategy Against AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has responded to WWE’s recent strategy of running its premium live events on the same day as AEW pay-per-views. During a media call ahead of this Sunday’s Forbidden Door, Khan stated that his focus remains on his own company and making it the best promotion it can be.

When asked about being counter-programmed, Khan emphasized AEW’s successful year and the importance of focusing on their own product.

“We’ve had a great 2025 in AEW and I believe that, in large part, that’s because everyone in AEW is really focused on making AEW a tremendous promotion and continuing this excellent year we’re having,” he said (H/T to Fightful). “The most important thing for us is to talk about AEW and work really hard on AEW every week. It means not necessarily focusing on what every wrestling promotion is doing, but I do like watching wrestling and keeping up with what other wrestling promotions are doing.”

Throughout 2025, WWE has scheduled its NXT premium live events on the same day as AEW’s pay-per-views. This Sunday’s NXT Heatwave will run after Forbidden Door, and NXT’s Great American Bash went up against AEW’s All In weekend. In September, WWE will escalate the strategy by running a main roster PLE, Wrestlepalooza, on the same night as AEW All Out.

Despite the increased competition, Khan believes that by focusing on their own product, AEW will continue to thrive. “At the very best of AEW, we’ve been super focused on what we’re doing. Not being the only wrestling company in the world, but trying our best to be the best,” he stated. “I know we have the best wrestlers, and this year I think we’re doing the best TV shows and pay-per-views. I know we have the best fans.”