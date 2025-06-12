Watch: What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Summer Blockbuster Went Off Air

Tony Khan addressed the crowd after two back-to-back successful shows.

AEW presented the 4-hour-long Fyter Fest special on TBS last week. They followed it up with the Summer Blockbuster this week, making history in terms of broadcast length for a wrestling TV show.

After the end of the second show, the company president came out to address the crowd. He told fans at the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon that they’ve all become part of history by attending the show.

After praising the performers who were part of the broadcast, Tony Khan talked about the tradition of pro wrestling in Portland. He mentioned how the city has been the home to some iconic talents, including names such as Playboy Buddy Rose and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper:

Tony addresses the crowd in Portland pic.twitter.com/IeLdrAr6bo — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) June 12, 2025

The two shows featured many notable moments and announcements, though the biggest one of them all was probably the announcement of a rematch between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

The two stars who hold the International Title and the Continental title, respectively, were announced for a winner-takes-all match at the upcoming All In Texas PPV.

They took part in a contract signing segment this week where the company confirmed that both the championships will be unified at the upcoming event. Though the segment ended on an unexpected note after one of the competitors joined a faction. You can check out more about it here.