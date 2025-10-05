Tony Khan Gives Update On Bandido After Dislocated Shoulder

Bandido isn’t backing down from his upcoming match against the Don Callis Family, despite recently suffering a shoulder injury. On October 3, Bandido defended the ROH World Championship against Hechicero at a CMLL event. During the match, Bandido’s shoulder would pop out of the socket and the masked star put in back in place before continuing the match.

This setback came ahead of a high-stakes tag-team match pitting ‘Brodido’ against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. On X, Brody King hoped that Bandido would be able to make it to the match. In response, Tony Khan shared that Bandido plans to fight through the pain and make it to AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

I talked to him this morning! He said that he wants to power through it + wrestle on Tuesday! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2025

This match won’t see any gold on the line, but will lead to a title match. If Brodido win, whoever scores the pinfall will earn a shot at Okada’s Unified Championship. If Takeshita and Okada emerge victorious, the pair will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will face stiff competition as the show will air the same night as the ‘Showdown’ between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. Nevertheless, Bandido remains determined to compete against the Don Callis Family despite his recent setback.