Tony Khan Believes WWE Management Shakeup Will Be Good for Wrestling Fans

Tony Khan has offered his reaction to the recent WWE management shakeup.

Things have shaken up in a massive way over in WWE. Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as WWE CEO after some sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. This left Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to fill in as co-CEOs.

McMahon was then forced to retire from his position as head of WWE creative after investigations into McMahon began. Now, Triple H has been promoted to head of creative in WWE.

There seems to have been a generally positive reaction to the change, especially from the talent backstage. Now, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan has offered his reaction to the news.

Khan spoke on the matter during an interview with Sports Grid. The AEW front-man noted that he believes the change will be good for wrestling fans, making things more exciting – especially when it comes to free agency.

“I think that’s always been a concern, but now probably more so than ever, I imagine great wrestlers are going to be in demand. And again, I think this is probably going to be good for the wrestling fans because that’s one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling: free agency.

“It’s one of those things that was really missing from the sport for almost two decades before AEW came in, because there was not a legitimate competitor in the free agent market, and now there is.

“I think it’s going to be some exciting times ahead, hopefully for many years to come. One of the worst things that happened, I think, in American sports in my lifetime was when WCW closed down. And there should always be another national wrestling company.”

(AEW)

Free agency has already been a huge deal between WWE and AEW. Names such as Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole leaving WWE for AEW, and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to return to WWE.

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE, and considered to be more appealing to work under than Vince McMahon, it will be interesting to see if the tides change in a major way, drawing more talent’s interest in joining WWE.