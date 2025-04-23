Bryan Danielson, AEW
Tony Khan Hopeful Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle Again

by Thomas Lowson

Bryan Danielson hasn’t wrestled since October’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, leading some fans to speculate the former World Champion’s career might be over. Speaking on the Way of the Blade podcast, however, Tony Khan expressed optimism that fans haven’t seen the last of the American Dragon.

“He’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return.”

Khan explained that Danielson remains hands-on with AEW business, despite his absence from television programming. Calling Bryan a “great leader in AEW,” Khan emphasized that he maintains near-daily contact with the former AEW World Champion.

Though Khan would welcome Danielson’s return to the ring, he acknowledges this decision rests solely with Danielson himself. Khan recognizes that nothing done in the name of his company is worth someone risking their life for.

“I don’t want to have any career or life threatening moments in AEWThese are incredible chances and risks that the wrestlers take.”

Whether Bryan Danielson wrestles again remains to be seen, but Khan won’t pressure him into making an in-ring return. Whether it’s between the ropes or behind the scenes, the veteran wrestler continues to be an integral part of All Elite Wrestling.

