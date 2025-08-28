Tony Khan Delivers Heartfelt Praise for Chris Jericho, Addresses AEW Future Speculation

Tony Khan delivered heartfelt praise for Chris Jericho during the pre-ROH Death before Dishonor media call, addressing speculation about the veteran’s AEW future with deeply personal comments.

“I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH, so I’m very grateful to Chris,” Khan stated, crediting Jericho as foundational to both companies’ success.

The AEW President revealed a personal connection spanning decades, sharing that he’s been a Jericho fan since age 12. “The first time I ever set foot in 2300 Arena was actually Chris’ last night in ECW and it was very important to me because I’d been a fan of Chris since I was a very, very young kid.”

Khan’s comments come amid industry speculation that Jericho may be finishing his AEW run and considering a WWE return in early 2026. However, Khan made his position clear: “So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back.”

The nine-time world champion and two-time ROH World Champion has been integral to AEW since its launch, with Khan describing him as “a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us.”

Khan concluded by emphasizing Jericho’s standing: “Chris Jericho’s always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH.”