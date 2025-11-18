Tony Khan: ‘I Would Love To Have Britt Baker Back In AEW’

AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed the long absence of former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, confirming that the star will return to the company once the timing and circumstances are right.

“Britt Baker is somebody that I love and respect who’s also been in AEW from the very beginning,” Khan stated. He explained that Baker’s career outside of wrestling, combined with personal matters, led to her hiatus. “She had been away at times for health reasons and for she had some injuries,” Khan noted.

Khan expressed admiration for Baker’s work ethic and career achievements both inside and outside of the wrestling ring. “She’s so impressive to have somebody that went to medical school, earned their degree, is practiced, and also has wrestled at a high level and juggled all these things, I think it’s really impressive,” Khan praised. “And as somebody who juggles a lot of jobs and a lot of work, I respect Britt’s work ethic a lot. She’s also a great wrestler”.

Khan confirmed her eventual return while noting her well-being is the top priority. “I’m just looking for the right time with Brit,” he said. “I think Britt’s a great person in and out of the ring. So I would love to have Britt back in AEW, and Britt is going to be back. I really believe in AEW, and I hope soon, but it’s going to be the right situation for her and everybody involved. And I want to make sure she’s 100% and that’s important to me, and I really care about that, the health and well being of all the wrestlers, and in Britt’s case, I think she can come in and still be a huge part of AEW, and I expect she will”.

Baker was sidelined due to various issues, including two herniated disks and a torn hip labrum, as well as a transient ischemic attack she suffered in late 2024 that kept her out of the ring for the first half of 2025. Her last match was in November 2024.