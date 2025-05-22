Tony Khan Interested In Creating AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed his interest in eventually creating AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. He addressed the possibility during a media call prior to the Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view, acknowledging the growth of women’s tag teams within the company, including duos like Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford and the reunited Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

When questioned by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the potential for these titles, Khan stated it’s a personal ambition of his. “That is something I’d like to do and is a goal for me,” he stated, noting the “number of great tandems and alliances” and “some great tag matches in the women’s division.”

However, Khan also tempered expectations by outlining his current primary focus on revitalizing the men’s tag team division, which has faced injuries. “Right now, I’m also focused on building back the men’s tag division,” he explained. “As I’m rebuilding the men’s tag division, that is something I’m interested in doing in the future.”

Despite this immediate priority, he remains optimistic about introducing women’s tag titles down the line, concluding, “It is something I’m interested in doing, and it is realistic to see at some point.”