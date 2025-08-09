Tony Khan Says AEW Star Will Be Out of Action ‘For A Long Time.’

Tony Khan has commented on the injury of a top AEW star.

The AEW president recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement podcast. Among other things, he talked about Jon Moxley’s recently concluded reign as the World Champion during the interview.

Khan discussed how Mox had a vision for the promotion and he wanted to make AEW better by challenging young talents to step up. He mentioned some of the names that benefited from feuding with Moxley. While talking about Jay White, he said that the former Bullet Club leader will be out of action for a long time:

“You saw wrestlers step up—some of them challenged Jon Moxley along the way and fell. Early on, there were casualties in Jon Moxley’s reign like Orange Cassidy and certainly Darby Allin, who made great runs at Jon Moxley. Jay White, one of the best wrestlers in the world, got injured along the way and is going to be out for a long time.”

Tony Khan also hinted that White’s injury led to some big creative changes. He said Jay is a superstar who is always figured into their plans and if someone like that gets injured then that’s going to affect your planning.

Jay White last wrestled during the March 29 episode of Collision against Kevin Knight. He had announced his entry into the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. A hand injury, however, forced him to withdraw from the tournament and he was written off TV with an attack from Death Riders.