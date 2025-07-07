Tony Khan Hopeful Jim Ross Will Appear at All In Texas

Tony Khan, president of AEW, remains hopeful about Jim Ross’s appearance at the much-anticipated All In 2025 event in Texas, despite Ross’s recent battle with colon cancer.

Khan expressed this optimism to TMZ Sports, noting, “It would be amazing. I don’t want to put too much on Jim’s plate, but it certainly would be amazing and I would love it and I hope that it’s possible.”

Ross, considered by many to be the greatest wrestling commentator of all time,” has had to scale back his commentary duties in recent years due to health issues.

JR was part of AEW from the ground floor, and his potential involvement in All In 2025 would be a true symbol of his resilience.

As AEW hits significant milestones like their 300th episode of Dynamite and another edition of Double or Nothing earlier this year, Ross has said he doens’t plan to miss the promotion’s biggest event of the year.