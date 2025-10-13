Tony Khan Visits Kota Ibushi In The Hospital After Femur Surgery

AEW President Tony Khan made sure to visit Kota Ibushi in the hospital as the Japanese star continues to recover from broken femur surgery. On Instagram, Ibushi was grateful that Khan took the time to see him in the hospital, though was somewhat embarrassed that Khan had to see him this way.

“The boss came around alone and everyone was surprised, and I was surprised in the first place. You don’t usually show up like this, why do you do all that?”

Ibushi was stretchered out of the latest taping of AEW Collision, and later confirmed on social media that he was dealing with a broken femur. After the taping, Khan appeared in front of the crowd and expressed his appreciation for Ibushi.

In a previous post, Ibushi shared that he could be out of action for over a year and reflected on dealing with injuries and setbacks for years. Kota went as far as to say that another setback like this will leave him living like a normal person, seemingly indicating a potential retirement from wrestling.

Ibushi signed a new contract with AEW in August 2025 after a near-two-year hiatus from the company. While Ibushi won’t be wrestling anytime soon, he clearly has the support of all of AEW on his side.



