Tony Khan Makes AEW Backstage Change

A significant shift in the backstage operations of All Elite Wrestling has been revealed. According to a new report, AEW President Tony Khan has adopted a more traditional approach to his pre-show preparations, now holding formal, group production meetings.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reported that AEW has “been doing actual production meetings for a while now,” where Khan gathers “the top agents, announcers, etc., all in a room together to go over things before the shows.” This new format is a notable change from Khan’s earlier methods.

Alvarez explained that Khan’s previous process consisted of a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. “Tony’s production meeting was, well, I go and I meet with these guys and then I go meet with these guys… He just did these meetings throughout the day and that was what he considered production meetings,” Alvarez said, adding, “Other people were like, that’s not a production meeting.”

The new, more traditional structure is a sign of AEW’s continued evolution as it manages a packed global schedule. The company is currently building towards three major international pay-per-views in the coming months: Forbidden Door in London on August 24, All Out in Toronto on September 20, and the newly announced WrestleDream in St. Louis on October 18.