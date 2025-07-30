Tony Khan. Photo: AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

Tony Khan Makes AEW Backstage Change

by Andrew Ravens

A significant shift in the backstage operations of All Elite Wrestling has been revealed. According to a new report, AEW President Tony Khan has adopted a more traditional approach to his pre-show preparations, now holding formal, group production meetings.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reported that AEW has “been doing actual production meetings for a while now,” where Khan gathers “the top agents, announcers, etc., all in a room together to go over things before the shows.” This new format is a notable change from Khan’s earlier methods.

Alvarez explained that Khan’s previous process consisted of a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. “Tony’s production meeting was, well, I go and I meet with these guys and then I go meet with these guys… He just did these meetings throughout the day and that was what he considered production meetings,” Alvarez said, adding, “Other people were like, that’s not a production meeting.”

The new, more traditional structure is a sign of AEW’s continued evolution as it manages a packed global schedule. The company is currently building towards three major international pay-per-views in the coming months: Forbidden Door in London on August 24, All Out in Toronto on September 20, and the newly announced WrestleDream in St. Louis on October 18.

Tony Khan Calls AEW All In: Texas The ‘Best Show We’ve Ever Done’
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News