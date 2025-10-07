Tony Khan Names Jon Moxley As ‘The Most Consistent Presence’ In AEW’s History

AEW President Tony Khan has offered incredibly high praise for Jon Moxley, calling the former multi-time world champion one of the most important and consistent stars in the company’s history. Since his shocking debut at the inaugural AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019, Moxley has been a cornerstone of the promotion, serving as a main event attraction, a workhorse champion, and a respected locker room leader.

Speaking with 3NT Wrestling, the AEW President gave high praise for Moxley’s contributions to All Elite Wrestling over the past six years.

“Jon Moxley, since day one, has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, Jon Moxley’s also — as you’ve correctly assessed — one of the most important people backstage in AEW. Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley. He arrived in AEW as a huge star. And since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows.

Jon Moxley works so hard. He’s a phenomenal wrestler. He’s a phenomenal leader. He’s a genius about pro wrestling. And Jon Moxley’s one of my favorite people I’ve ever gotten to work with. And I’m really, really proud that Jon Moxley is in AEW. I think he was a fantastic World Champion time after time after time in AEW. Everything he’s done in this company has been to the benefit of AEW. And Jon Moxley’s a phenomenal, phenomenal wrestler.”

A three-time former AEW World Champion, Moxley is currently the leader of the Death Riders faction. He is scheduled to be in action on tonight’s special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will go one-on-one with the legendary Tomohiro Ishii.