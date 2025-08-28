Tony Khan On Chris Jericho’s AEW Future: “Would Love To Have Chris Back”

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the status of AEW original and former World Champion, Chris Jericho. During a media call ahead of this week’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Khan heaped praise on the absent star and stated that he would “love to have Chris back” in the company.

When asked about Jericho, Khan called him a foundational figure for both of his promotions. “I have to think Chris Jericho’s one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been a great two-time ROH World Champion,” Khan said.

“We wouldn’t be as fortunate to be in this position – I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH, so I’m very grateful to Chris,” he continued. “I have so much respect for Chris and I think the world of him.”

Khan also directly addressed the possibility of Jericho returning to the company following his extended absence from television. “So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back,” he stated.

“Chris Jericho’s always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho’s a huge part of our companies here. So thanks for asking,” Khan concluded.

The comments come as Jericho’s future remains a topic of speculation. He has been off AEW television since April, and his contract with the company is set to expire at the end of 2025. Khan’s positive comments come amidst recent reports from the Wrestling Observer and WrestleVotes that there is “lots and lots of talk” within WWE about Jericho making a return to that company.