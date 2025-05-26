Tony Khan Reveals Failed Pitch To Scorpio Sky After AEW Star Vents Frustration On Absence

Tony Khan has revealed that he made a pitch to Scorpio Sky for his AEW return but the two parties could not agree to the details.

The AEW president was asked about the former TNT Champion’s puzzling absence from AEW TV during the post Double or Nothing media scrum. Khan first claimed that he respects the former SCU member very much as someone who has been part of his promotion from day one:

“Yeah, I like Scorpio Sky. It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently. He mentioned he was looking to come back. And I had had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we can do. It’s probably, in greater detail, Scorpio Sky is somebody who’s been here from day one and I have a lot of respect, who I really like. I saw that he said that.”

When The Time Is Right: Tony Khan

Tony Khan also revealed that he had actually pitched an angle to the high-flying star but they ended up going in a different direction because they couldn’t come to terms:

“I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something. We ended up going with something in a different direction, it’s kind of a long story. But it would make a lot of sense in context. Maybe not now at this time. I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. And we talked about it, and it didn’t work out for reasons kind of between us. But also, I think it’s totally a legit thing and I’m fine with it. I would like to use him for a different idea when the time’s right.”

Scorpio Sky himself had not mentioned any pitch made to him when he talked about his AEW status earlier this week. Though he did reveal that his previous comments did not sit well with someone in the organization and it could be the reason for his absence. You can check out what he said here.