Tony Khan Reveals How Sting’s WrestleDream Appearance Came About

Tony Khan has commented on Sting’s WrestleDream appearance.

The Icon made a surprise return to AEW TV during the main event of the company’s latest PPV. He helped his former tag team partner, Darby Allin in beating Jon Moxley at the show.

The AEW President was asked about the return and how it came about during his appearance on WrestleDream post-show. Tony Khan explained that Sting remains a part of the AEW family even after his retirement:

“Sting is still part of AEW and a big part of the family. He’s been away from AEW on-screen, but we’ve seen Sting and he visited us in Philadelphia. We did something off-screen with Sting. It was very awesome for us to see Sting backstage and have him back appearing in the ring.”

Speaking about his WrestleDream appearance, Tony Khan suggested that it had been in the works since their 2300 Arena tapings last month, where Sting had made a non-televised appearance:

“I had talked to Sting about coming back for something special like this and he was always open to returning to AEW, especially if Darby ever needed anything. The connection between those two is really special. It’s a real thing.”

