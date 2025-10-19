Tony Khan Addresses WrestleDream Streaming Issues On Amazon Prime

Tony Khan has commented on the WrestleDream steaming issues.

During the PPV post show, the AEW President was asked about the Amazon Prime video feed cutting multiple times during the show. Khan mentioned that it was something completely out of their control:

“It’s something out of AEW’s control. It was a technical problem with the Amazon delivery. I think our other streams are unaffected. It was something with their systems internally there.”

Some fans were able to get refunds from Amazon after complaining to their helpdesk. The E-commerce giant however has not addressed the issues officially or announced wider compensation for everyone who bought the PPV through them.

Tony Khan mentioned how the whole thing reminded him of similar issues with Death Before Dishonor PPV earlier this year. At that time, the company had given free Honor Club credits to users and put the whole show on YouTube for free:

“I thought the show was perfect, the wrestling was perfect and the replay’s gonna be available there for everybody through them and I think they’ll address that and hopefully Amazon will get that figured out but for AEW, everybody here did a fantastic job. I was really glad to hear that HBO Max delivered the pay-per-view without any issues. All of our other providers did really well. But that was an unusual thing and it did remind me because we had a problem with just certain web browsers that were affected for that Death Before Dishonor show and in that case, I was able to at least address it because it was a streaming service that I owned,”

