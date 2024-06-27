Tony Khan Says He Greatly Respects Shane McMahon: “Always Welcome in AEW”

Khan has officially welcomed the possibility of McMahon joining AEW.

Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross had the internet buzzing after he shared that he heard that Shane McMahon had communicated with someone from All Elite Wrestling. McMahon has been off WWE TV since he suffered a torn quadricep injury in an impromptu match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39 on April 2. Many fans believe it will be for WWE if Shane-o-Mac returns to TV. However, it seems WWE’s competition would welcome him with open arms.

Justin Barrasso recently spoke with AEW President Tony Khan for SI and asked about the possibility of Shane ‘o Mac becoming All Elite. Khan said he’s never met the man, but would welcome him any time.

“I heard the rumor he might be interested,” said Khan. “I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends.” “I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.”

It’s unclear if McMahon really has an interest in joining AEW. That said, the possibility has fans wondering how the WWE veteran would fit in another wrestling company. The AEW President also touched on other topics related to the company, including an update on their TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tony Khan Remains Optimistic About New Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

The clock is starting to run out on AEW’s current deal with WBD. It’s expected that their current TV deal will expire in the fall. Despite AEW not reaching a new agreement, Khan has remained optimistic about the company’s future.

In the interview, Khan shared a minor update, stating that he has recently spoken with the WBD staff.

“We’re having great discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said Khan. He continued, “I have a great relationship with (WBD CEO) Mr. David Zaslav. We’re fortunate to work with him and his team. It’s a really strong relationship, and I had just a great discussion with their leadership team this week.”

It seems AEW’s future with WBD is still in limbo. Hopefully, both sides can reach a new deal, or Khan can find his company a new home before the fall.

