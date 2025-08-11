Tony Khan at Double or Nothing post show. Photo: AEW
AEW

Tony Khan Reveals His Favorite Non-AEW Wrestlers

by Andrew Ravens

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed some of his favorite professional wrestlers of all time, sharing his picks for the best technical wrestlers and naming the top stars who are not currently signed to his company.

Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, Khan was asked about his favorite technical wrestlers. He named several of the all-time greats in that category.

“There’s some great ones — Zack Sabre Jr., Bret “The Hitman” Hart — a lot of great names that would be in contention for that,” Khan said.

He also made a point to praise the art of technical tag team wrestling, naming both current and legendary teams. “I personally love tag team technical wrestling. I think FTR are great technicians. I grew up on the Midnight Express and Rock ’n’ Roll Express, and some great tag teams.”

Khan was also asked to list some of his favorite wrestlers who are not currently working for All Elite Wrestling. He once again named NJPW’s technical wizard, along with top stars from Stardom and CMLL.

“Zack Sabre Jr. — he’d be very high on the list. Starlight Kid is very good. Aumi is very good,” Khan stated. “Mistico is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. He’s been around since I was in college. I got really into CMLL in the early 2000s.”

