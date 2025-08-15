Tony Khan Names One Wrestling Legend He Would Have Signed To AEW

Tony Khan has named the one wrestling legend he would have loved to sign in his prime.

The AEW President recently had an interview with Z100 New York. He talked about things such as the 2025 Full Gear PPV, booking Bryan Danielson’s world title run, people saying AEW doesn’t have stories and more.

During the interview, Khan was also asked which talent from the past or present he would like to sign to his promotion if he could. Tony named The Texas Rattlesnake as someone he would have loved to be part of his company:

“Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the 90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever. He’s a great human. I love Steve Austin. He was very nice to me, haven’t seen him in a long time. He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing and I am one of the biggest fans of his.”

Tony Khan also claimed that he would have been fortunate to work with any iteration of the WWE Hall of Famer from the 90s, whether it be Stunning Steve, Superstar Steve, the Ringmaster or his most famous Stone Cold Steve Austin run.

