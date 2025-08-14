Another Wrestler Working As Producer For AEW

Another AEW name is now working behind the scenes.

It was revealed recently that former TH2 member Angelico who signed with the company back in 2019 was now working as a producer for the promotion.

Now a new report from Fightful Select has revealed that the AEW original is not the only active wrestler that has got a double role in the company.

According to the site, “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese has also been serving as a coach/agent in Tony Khan’s promotion for quite some time.

Similar to Angelico, Nese has also reduced his in-ring workload in the last couple of years, and he’s mostly been wrestling under the ROH banner with some cameos on AEW programming.

Tony Nese is a 20-year veteran of the industry who has wrestled for promotions such as Evolve, Dragon Gate USA and TNA since his debut back in 2005.

His most famous stint with a company is his WWE run, which began with his participation in the cruiserweight classic tournament back in 2016. He was part of Raw’s Cruiserweight Division and later 205 Live.

Tony even had a run with the Cruiserweight title after winning the belt at the WrestleMania 35 pre-show. He joined AEW in late 2021 after being released during the COVID budget cuts.