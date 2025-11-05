Tony Schiavone Admits He Didn’t Think “Hangman” Page’s “Fright Night” Angle Would Work

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has pulled back the curtain on the memorable closing angle from the October 29 “Fright Night” episode of AEW Dynamite, admitting he was “skeptical” that “Hangman” Adam Page could pull it off. The segment saw Schiavone at ringside dressed as the Phantom of the Opera—a call-back to his own costume from WCW’s Halloween Havoc 1990. However, in the show’s closing moments, it was revealed that “Hangman” Page had disguised himself as Schiavone, allowing him to get the drop on his Full Gear opponent, Samoa Joe, and attack him with a beer bottle.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone revealed that the entire angle was Page’s idea and had been in the works for weeks.

“It was a very, very good angle. I didn’t know what to expect to be honest with you. Hangman had talked to me about this for a couple of weeks. And I was like, ‘Sure, whatever you want to do, it’s fine.’ And to be honest with you, I wasn’t sure what day it was going to happen. He had talked about it for a couple of weeks, then all of a sudden hit me. Of course, the Halloween edition, right?”

Schiavone also shared the hilarious details of Page’s preparation, which included studying his every move and even adding some extra “padding” to the costume, much to Schiavone’s chagrin.

“Then he was saying, ‘I need to watch you walk to see how you walk.’ And I was walking backstage and he was watching me. Then he would start walking. I said, ‘You walk like an old f—ing man. I don’t walk like an old man.’ Then I thought, well, I am an old man so maybe I do. So it happened. We had a lot of people help us out.”

Despite his initial doubts, Schiavone was thrilled with the final result, which got a massive reaction from the live crowd. “To be very honest with you, I was kind of skeptical about it, as I am many things that we do. But hey, he pulled it off. He really did. And congratulations for that, the fans really popped, and it ended up being pretty cool.”

The feud between Page and Joe is far from over. The two are set to collide for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 22. Before that, they will be in the same ring again on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as “Hangman” Page teams with HOOK and Eddie Kingston to face The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) in a massive trios match.