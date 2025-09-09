Tony Khan On Commentary Change: People Want Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is joining the AEW commentary full time, as questions continue to swarm regarding his in-ring future. While Danielson’s days as a wrestler may indeed be over, he is ready to bring his decades of experience to AEW’s product in a new way to entertain and engage fans.

On the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan shared that the idea for Danielson came to him as he prepared for the Forbidden Door event. For Khan, this role allows for fans to get their fix of the American Dragon without Bryan risking greater damage.

“People want to see Bryan Danielson on television and hear Bryan Danielson on television. And thankfully, he’s got very intelligent, insightful things to say when he does talk.“

Forbidden Door saw Bryan excel on commentary, cementing Khan’s idea to make the move permanent. Bryan’s work promoting AEW’s upcoming return to Australia only further proved that the former World Champion can talk the talk.

“Anytime we’re able to bring on Bryan Danielson to do anything in AEW, it’s great—but especially to provide very very intelligent, insightful commentary on pro wrestling.“

Bryan will be joining at a pivotal time for AEW as the promotion barrels forward to the All Out pay-per-view event. The seventh annual All Out will see several people Bryan has shared the ring with in action, including former WrestleMania adversary Adam Copeland and treacherous ex-ally Jon Moxley.

Bryan has yet to confirm that he is finished in the ring, but a move from the squared circle to commentary has often been the path for wrestler who’ve hung up their boots. Whether Bryan is truly done or not, Tony Khan is thrilled to use Danielson on his programming no matter what.