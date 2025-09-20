Green Bastard AEW All Out
Trailer Park Boys’ Green Bastard Crashes AEW All Out Toronto (Video)

by Michael Reichlin

AEW All Out Toronto

Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys, portraying both himself and his wrestling alter ego, the Green Bastard, made an appearance at AEW All Out in Toronto. He was featured in a backstage segment with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, telling them to show no mercy against FTR before they went out for their match.

Green Bastard is the wrestling alter-ego of Bubbles, one of the main characters from Trailer Park Boys. In the series, Bubbles (portrayed by Mike Smith) adopts the Green Bastard persona during a memorable episode centered on a wrestling-themed community day in Sunnyvale Trailer Park.

As Green Bastard, Bubbles wears a green costume, performs exaggerated wrestling antics, and introduces himself as “Green Bastard from parts unknown,” parodying professional wrestlers. The character’s love for wrestling and comedic antics make Green Bastard a cult favorite among fans of the show.

