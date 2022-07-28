Two AEW Stars Get Into Heated Altercation With Fan During Rampage Taping

It seems two AEW stars were none too pleased with a fan during a recent taping.

There have been plenty of incidents involving performers and fans in the wrestling industry for many years. Some fans have overstepped their boundaries and even attacked wrestlers.

It appears another ugly incident took place during the taping for Rampage but not much is known at this time.

Lee Moriarty & Stokely Hathaway Take Issue With Fan

(via AEW)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that there was some sort of altercation involving Lee Moriarty, Stokely Hathaway, and a fan. The report noted that this was more than simply two heels jousting with a member of the audience.

Details are scarce at this time but Meltzer doesn’t expect the incident to air when Rampage hits TNT this Friday night.

As of late, we’ve seen Moriarty turn to more underhanded tactics on AEW TV. He has aligned himself with Hathaway, who will serve as his manager.

Moriarty will take on Matt Sydal on this week’s edition of Rampage.