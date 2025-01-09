Von Erichs Have Signed With AEW

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich are officially All Elite, signing contracts with AEW. The duo began appearing for AEW in November 2023, making their presence known on Dynamite, Rampage, and ROH programming.

The Von Erichs shared the news on their Claw podcast, with Marshall stating:

“Today, on this day, we can officially say that Ross and Marshall Von Erich are officially signed with AEW. The 12-year journey, it’s not an expensive hobby anymore.”

Ross added:

“This is kind of the thing we’ve been working towards our whole careers. We knew it would be on a big major scale, and this meets every parameter with that. It means a lot for the Von Erich family and, not to kiss Tony [Khan’s] butt, but he kind of single-handedly is keeping the Von Erich name and dream alive for us. He’s going to have our loyalty forever because of that. More than anything, we’re super excited for this day.”

Ross and Marshall are currently two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, alongside Dustin Rhodes. However, they have been off television since September due to an injury to Marshall. With their official signing, the Von Erichs are poised to make an even greater impact within AEW.