Wardlow Injured Again After AEW Return (Report)

AEW’s Wardlow only recently returned to programming, but fans may not see him in the ring anytime soon. According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW believe Wardlow may have sustained a torn pectoral muscle during or shortly after his comeback angle. An injury such as this could keep the former TNT Champion out for several months.

Wardlow has had his fair share of injuries and setbacks but had been medically cleared for months before his recent return. During that time, he filmed for American Gladiators, though any more filming will similarly hinge on his reported injury. Fightful adds that despite this setback, “There is the possibility he could remain on TV in an enforcer role.”

A number of AEW talents are said to be “bummed out” about Wardlow’s reported injury, given how hard he has battled through injuries to get back. Wardlow returned during the at the 2025 Forbidden Door PPV event where he aligned himself with the Don Callis family.

Whatever AEW may have planned for Wardlow, it will seemingly have to be put on the back burner for now. Once again, the former TNT Champion will have to work on bouncing back from this latest setback.