Warner Bros. Discovery Splits: What It Means for AEW

Warner Bros. Discovery has made the decision to split into two companies in 2026, a move that will have major ramifications in entertainment. With AEW maintaining a strong relationship with WBD, fans have been wondering what this means for the All-Elite promotion.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Alba, a source familiar with the situation stated that they don’t expect anything to change “for the foreseeable future” regarding AEW’s standing with Warner Bros. Discovery. That said, the timeline for what constitutes the “foreseeable future” remains unclear.

Update: A source with knowledge of the Warner Bros. Discovery split situation says they do not expect anything to change "for the foreseeable future" for #AEW.



How long that "foreseeable future" is is not exactly clear. The news is still relatively fresh. https://t.co/EYOc0LGjQJ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two entities by mid-2026. The first, called Global Networks, will house TBS, TNT, Discovery+, and Bleacher Report—the current home of AEW’s Dynamite and Collision. This division will be led by Gunnar Wiedenfels, WBD’s current Chief Financial Officer.

The second company, Streaming and Studios, will include HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. film and TV production, and DC Studios. It will be led by David Zaslav, WBD’s current President and CEO. While AEW is expected to fall within Global Networks, Tony Khan often references Zaslav when discussing AEW’s television future.

Whatever happens, fans can expect plenty more exciting action from AEW in the years to come, no matter which of the two company hosts the All-Elite programming.